MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Net gas withdrawal (the difference between the volumes withdrawn and injected) from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in Europe has exceeded 5 billion cubic meters (bcm) in less than three weeks since the start of the heating season, according to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). This is twice as high as the five-year average.

In terms of net withdrawals, European countries have already used up more than 10% of the 51.2 bcm they had injected over the summer ahead of the cold weather.

Europe began the heating season with record-low gas reserves. In the 19 days since UGS facilities reached their autumn peak fill level (74.96%), total withdrawals have been 1.7 times higher than the five-year average. Since the heating season began on October 28, Europe has already withdrawn more than 6 billion cubic meters of gas from its storage facilities.

As of November 15, European UGS facilities were 70.39% full - 17.99 percentage points below the five-year average for this date, and down from 82% a year earlier. This remains the lowest level for this date since records began in 2011. EU storage facilities currently hold approximately 77 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 13.5 billion cubic meters less than a year ago and the lowest volume since 2013.

At the same time, Europe has lost its record pace of gas withdrawals from UGS facilities in November. Between November 1 and 15, cumulative withdrawals exceeded 5 billion cubic meters, though this remains below the figure for the same period in 2016.

Under European Commission requirements, EU member states must ensure their storage facilities are 90% full between October 1 and December 1 each year. A 10% margin of flexibility is permitted if filling the facilities proves difficult. Consequently, to meet the storage mandate by the start of the 2026-2027 autumn-winter season, net injections into European storage facilities should have reached at least 68 billion cubic meters. However, hoping for a very mild winter, the European Commission was prepared to lower this threshold to 80% - a target that Europe ultimately failed to reach.