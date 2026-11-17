TOKYO, November 17. /TASS/. Japan’s Defense Ministry reported that two presumably Russian aircraft violated its airspace near Okinoshima Island in Fukuoka Prefecture, prompting the Self-Defense Forces to scramble fighter jets.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Tokyo had lodged a diplomatic protest with Moscow.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that Russian military aircraft briefly entered its unilaterally established Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ), Yonhap reported. Seoul scrambled aircraft "in case of an unexpected development" but acknowledged that its airspace was not violated. A similar incident occurred in August.

Moscow has stressed that KADIZ creates no legal obligations for other states and that all Russian military flights comply strictly with international airspace regulations.