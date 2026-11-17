NEW YORK, November 17. /TASS/. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) system was not hacked on Friday, when a massive disruption to air traffic occurred across the country, all US intelligence agencies have concluded, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated.

"We had all of our intelligence agencies at Donald Trump’s direction talk on Friday night. No one was seeing any kind of hack into our system," he said in an interview with Fox News. "So I think it was a network problem or a router problem or an installation error."

On November 13, the US Federal Aviation Administration suspended all departures nationwide for more than four hours due to a communications outage at air traffic control centers. This was the longest nationwide flight suspension in 25 years: more than 10,000 flights were canceled on Friday and Saturday. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the disruption to what has been described as an incredibly old air traffic control system whose routers were unable to handle the overload.