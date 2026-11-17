MANILA, November 17. /TASS/. Russia, the United States and Ukraine will definitely continue trilateral talks to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"Our negotiators, who met with American and Ukrainian representatives in Abu Dhabi, reported to the president. The comments made by the Kremlin were cautiously positive, as you know. That said, we will not make any statements at this point that could create a false impression of what is happening or hinder an open discussion, which will definitely continue in the Russia-US-Ukraine format," he noted.

Asked whether Russia’s demand for NATO to return its infrastructure to its 1997 position was still relevant, Lavrov said: "You are trying to find out secrets. Back in 1997, when the Russia-NATO Founding Act was signed and the Russia-NATO Council was established, we saw it as a good occasion and even a necessity to stop NATO’s eastward expansion. The thing is that the Russia-NATO Founding Act contains very correct, beautiful and, I would say, pompous assurances of mutual friendship, and statements that we are not adversaries and pose no threat to each other."

"Clearly, much time has passed since then, and we once again tested NATO’s ability to make agreements. They started telling us that those were political commitments, while they could provide legally binding security guarantees only to NATO members. In other words, they created a bait to lure new members into NATO, including former Soviet countries," he added.