MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Golovko, equipped with Tsirkon missiles, has completed its transatlantic crossing and entered the Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar, the fleet’s press service reported.

"The Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Golovko, carrying out long-distance missions, completed the transatlantic crossing and entered the Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar," the press service said.

It also reported that, while in the Atlantic Ocean, the frigate’s crew had carried out a series of exercises focused on locating simulated enemy submarines while underway, as well as protecting a naval task group against aerial threats posed by a simulated adversary during the voyage.

The Admiral Golovko’s long-range mission began in early November. Its primary objectives are to demonstrate the Russian flag and ensure naval presence in strategically important regions of the world's oceans.