MANILA, November 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation at the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), held alongside the ASEAN summit in Manila.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said participants would discuss the Asia-Pacific geopolitical situation and "risks to its peaceful and stable development" from Western efforts to expand NATO’s presence in Asia. She warned against attempts to turn the EAS into an instrument of confrontation, stressing its peace-oriented agenda covering the economy, energy, healthcare, food security, education and regional connectivity.

The annual summit brings together 18 countries: ASEAN members, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, India, New Zealand, Russia and the United States. Timor-Leste joined ASEAN on October 26, 2025.

The ASEAN summit is taking place in the Philippines on November 15-17 under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Lavrov visited Manila in July for ASEAN-related events, holding bilateral talks, including with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Moscow has not specified whether he will meet other counterparts during the current visit.

Some EAS discussions may overlap with the November 18-19 APEC summit in Shenzhen, where Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on November 19.