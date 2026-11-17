MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and Donald Trump of the United States, scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China’s Shenzhen, could send a signal to the whole world about the need to address global issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti television on Tuesday.

"The meeting may somehow send a strong message to all humanity about the need for dialogue in order to find ways out of the existing problems," Peskov argued as he described the upcoming summit as a landmark event.