MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled a large-scale operation by Ukrainian intelligence agencies to carry out a series of drone attacks in southern Russia targeting military airfields, Russian Navy ships and civilian vessels in the Caspian Sea, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the operation.

Operation

- The Federal Security Service of Russia has successfully concluded an operation launched early this year to prevent terrorist activities by Ukrainian intelligence agencies on Russian territory.

- The attacks were directed by Special Operations Center Deputy Head Brigadier General Ulyanitsky on behalf of the Security Service of Ukraine and General Major Lordkipanidze on behalf of the Ukrainian Main Directorate of Intelligence.

- The initial assessment estimates the cost of preparing the sabotage and terrorist attacks at at least $2.5 million.

Preparation for attacks

- Russian citizens recruited by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and Security Service (SBU) received more than 700 kg of Western-made explosives in several shipments.

- They also received at least 40 attack quadcopters and six personal watercraft, along with a substantial quantity of components and specialized equipment for assembling and setting up combat drones for large-scale terrorist attacks in Russia.

- Russian security officers carried out an operation during which the FSB covertly monitored the transfer of equipment for the planned large-scale attack.

- Agents of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and Security Service (SBU) proceeded to the operation’s final stage in November.

- They prepared the drones and personal watercraft for launch and planned to deploy them simultaneously against selected targets.

- However, their unlawful actions were intercepted in time by FSB officers.

- Kiev’s intelligence agencies planned to turn the personal watercraft into combat unmanned boats carrying explosives equivalent to 60 kg of TNT and deploy them against Russian Navy warships and civilian vessels in the Caspian Sea.

- Agents planned to position fiber-optic FPV drones in residential areas of the Republic of Adygea and the Krasnodar Region to target military airfields, critical infrastructure and essential services.

- The FSB published footage showing preparations for Ukrainian intelligence agencies’ planned drone and unmanned boat attacks.

- The footage shows Ukrainian intelligence agents collecting boxes of drones from the reeds in the Rostov Region, unloading them in a garage and transporting them to a private house.

- The attack drones were assembled in the town of Tikhoretsk in the Krasnodar Region. Some were subsequently taken to Maykop, the capital of the Republic of Adygea.

- The explosives intended for the unmanned boats were assembled in the city of Taganrog in the Rostov Region and delivered to a hangar in the city of Kizlyar, in the Republic of Dagestan, where workers converted the personal watercraft into explosive-laden unmanned boats.

- An FSB officer said in a video statement that the security service had received intelligence indicating that Ukrainian agencies were using weather balloons and drones to transport sabotage equipment into the Rostov Region for terrorist attacks in Russia.

Arrests

- The FSB apprehended four members of a Ukrainian intelligence network in Maykop, Tikhoretsk, Kizlyar and Rostov-on-Don. Two others were killed by return fire after resisting arrest.

- The FSB emphasized that no security officers or civilians were injured.

- During the arrests, officers discovered and defused combat unmanned boats and attack FPV drones ready for use.

- Security officers also confiscated all the equipment brought into Russia for the attacks, along with spare parts and specialized equipment.

- The FSB published footage of the arrests of Ukrainian intelligence agents who were preparing a series of terrorist attacks using drones and attack unmanned boats.

- The footage shows officers apprehending one of the agents at a cottage in Maykop, where they also found FPV drones and rendered them safe.

- Another agent was taken into custody in a private house in Tikhoretsk, where officers also found quadcopters.

- Another associate of Ukrainian intelligence agencies was apprehended in Kizlyar.

- Two agents were killed by return fire after resisting arrest, one in the Rostov Region, where officers found a pistol on him, and the other in the Republic of Dagestan.

Investigation

- A criminal case has been initiated under Part 4 of Article 222.1, Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 2 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code, which cover the illegal trafficking of explosives and preparation for a terrorist attack.

- Immediate investigative actions are underway to identify and uncover all other individuals involved in the unlawful activity.

- The man detained in Tikhoretsk said that someone he had contacted on Telegram in September had offered him money.

- The handler instructed the detainee to rent houses in Tikhoretsk and Maykop and transport boxes of drones to both locations.

- The detainee said he carried out the instructions, knowing what the drones were intended for.

- He delivered and connected eight drones in Maykop and was supposed to do the same with another eight in Tikhoretsk.

- Another member of the Ukrainian intelligence network, detained in the Republic of Dagestan, admitted his involvement immediately after his arrest.