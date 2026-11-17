SHENZHEN (China), November 17. /TASS/. When Russia faced sanctions pressure, China proved itself to be a true friend and a partner that can always be relied upon, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in comments to the Izvestia newspaper.

"Russia and the People's Republic of China are not only trading partners, we also share close political views. I want to say that Russia found itself in a difficult situation when over 35,000 sanctions were imposed. It is precisely in such cases, in such situations, that true friends show themselves. The People's Republic of China has proved itself to be a true friend, a partner you can always rely on, and one you will always want to work with," Siluanov said.