NEW YORK, November 17. /TASS/. A major electronic outage has affected the systems of United Airlines, one of the largest US air carriers, with the company working to resolve the technical issues.

"We’re aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible", the company wrote in a post on social media platform X that has since been deleted.

According to CNN, the outage affected a system related to flight departures. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is aware of the situation.

The disruption occurred just days after a major outage in the US air traffic control system.

On November 13, the US Federal Aviation Administration suspended all departures nationwide for more than four hours due to a communications outage at air traffic control centers. This was the longest nationwide flight suspension in 25 years: more than 10,000 flights were canceled on Friday and Saturday. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the disruption to what has been described as an incredibly old air traffic control system whose routers were unable to handle the overload.