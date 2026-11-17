MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup South, through joint operations, destroyed 56 Ukrainian ground robotic systems and 65 enemy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Through the joint efforts of Battlegroup South units, a total of 65 enemy UAV control centers were destroyed over the past 24 hours <…> over the past day, 56 enemy ground robotic systems were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

It specially mentioned the efforts of personnel of the battlegroup’s 82nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment and the 6th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, who destroyed 12 enemy ground robotic systems and eight UAV control centers, respectively.