WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS Correspondent Dmitry Kirsanov/. The upcoming trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump offers a chance to halt and reverse the trends toward a global nuclear arms race, Daryl Kimball, executive director of the US-based Arms Control Association, told TASS.

"This meeting is an important opportunity to take the steps necessary to halt and reverse the ongoing nuclear arms race," the expert emphasized, commenting on plans for Putin, Trump and Xi Jinping to hold trilateral talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on November 19, as well as the White House chief’s remarks about his intention to address the issue of "denuclearization."

As Kimball recalled, "<…> Trump has talked about "trilateral" nuclear talks." "But the State Department has been pursuing risk reduction and transparency talks involving all the five nuclear-armed NPT states through the "P5 Process."" Despite this contradiction on the US side, "resuming progress on arms control and disarmament is essential," the expert believes.

According to him, "It is not clear what the Trump administration would want to achieve through <…> three-way heads of state meeting at which they discuss "denuclearization." "Team Trump has not been very specific about what they are looking for, though the State Department has offered some clues in recent weeks. At no point since New START expired has the United States defined what it would like to achieve through a <…> "trilateral" heads of state meeting on nuclear arms control.," the expert added.

The association headed by Kimball was founded in 1971. It is based in Washington and is one of the best-known US nongovernmental organizations advocating the strengthening of international nonproliferation and disarmament regimes. In the United States, New START is the commonly used name for the Russian-US Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, which expired on February 5.