WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump could reach an understanding at their upcoming meeting on a number of new measures to limit nuclear weapons, Daryl Kimball, executive director of the US-based Arms Control Association, told TASS while commenting on Trump’s remarks about his intention to address "denuclearization" during joint talks with Putin and Xi Jinping.

As the expert recalled, Article VI of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons obliges all its parties to "pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament." "One of the most important things Xi, Putin, and Trump might agree to do would be direct their senior negotiating teams to launch formal, sustained bilateral and/or multilateral talks to try to reach new agreements to cap and reduce <…> nuclear arsenals," Kimball believes.

"As the 1986 Reagan-Gorbachev summit at Reykjavik and other past US-Russian nuclear arms control successes remind us, serious progress on nuclear risk reduction and disarmament takes time, it requires bold ideas, and it requires some alignment of interest between the negotiating parties," the expert noted.

As he suggested, the sides could discuss issues related to suspending the deployment of new strategic nuclear delivery vehicles, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), and the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) into the nuclear sphere. The meeting between Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump is scheduled to take place on October 19 on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Kimball considers a proposal for the United States, Russia and China, together with the United Kingdom and France, to reach "an agreement to indefinitely freeze deployment of any additional strategic nuclear launchers (i.e. long-range missiles and bombers)" to be a mutually beneficial outcome. "As of now, Russia and the United States each have fewer than 800 total strategic launchers; China has an estimated 550; and France and the United Kingdom have a combined total of about 96," Kimball said.

In his view, "a nuclear freeze at these levels would not affect any country’s ability to deter nuclear attack (and inflict catastrophic harm)." "[It] could be confidently verified through national means of intelligence, would reduce tensions, and would create a better environment for sustained bilateral arms reduction talks, including a new US-Russian framework agreement addressing not only strategic nuclear arsenals, but also tactical nuclear weapons, intermeditate range nuclear capable missiles, and missile defense systems that can affect strategic stability," the association’s head predicts.

"Another win-win outcome could be to reaffirm their commitment to the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty and agree on new voluntary technical measures to ensure no state is conducting clandestine low-yield nuclear explosions," Kimball believes.

"They could also possibly agree to a binding declaration on maintaining effective human control over nuclear use and launch technical talks on operational best practices to mitigate the risks of AI integration in nuclear and military systems," he added.

On October 29 of last year, Trump issued a directive to resume nuclear testing. However, the US administration has not specified whether explosive tests will be conducted. US government experts have regularly confirmed since 1996 that there is no technical or scientific need to resume nuclear explosions. According to US experts, the United States conducted 1,030 nuclear tests since 1945, while a total of 2,056 were carried out worldwide. The last underground nuclear explosion by the United States took place at the Nevada Test Site on September 23, 1992. The country signed the CTBT in 1996 but has never ratified it.