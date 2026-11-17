NEW YORK, November 17. /TASS/. The war with Iran will not become another protracted conflict for Washington, and the US authorities will not allow the confrontation to continue for another two years, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"We told the American people we would do no more forever wars. Yes, the [US] president [Donald Trump] felt he had to destroy the nuclear program [in Tehran], and yes, the Iranian nuclear program is a threat to the United States of America. But we are not going to allow this [conflict with Iran - TASS] to become a 10 or 15 year commitment [for the US] or frankly, even a two year commitment," he said in an interview with Fox News.

"We’re not going to stay there forever. We promised we wouldn’t, and I have full confidence the president will get us out of this thing with great results," Vance added.

The United States and Israel launched the war with Iran on February 28. Washington and Tehran signed the memorandum of understanding in June calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the US resumed large-scale strikes on Iran overnight on July 8, accusing Tehran of violating the terms of the agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz. About 25% of global oil trade and around 20% of liquefied natural gas trade pass through the strait. The US administration then effectively indicated that it would end the use of large-scale military force against Iran and shift toward an attempt to economically strangle the country through sanctions.