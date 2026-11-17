MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Europe has no constructive proposals or specific position on a Ukraine settlement, despite attempts to "force its way" into negotiations, Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov told Izvestia.

"Europeans are pretending that they have succeeded and are forming a negotiating team," but their participation will depend on how constructive their contribution is, he said, adding that "Europe has nothing to offer."

Filatov said Dublin had again called for continued military aid to Kiev and increased sanctions on Moscow. If this is all European leaders can propose, "they will be of no use at the negotiations," he said, warning that their approach could derail peace efforts and prolong the conflict.

The Russian Embassy in France also said Paris was unwilling to consider Russia’s interests, with its actions aimed at undermining a peaceful settlement and encouraging Kiev to continue the conflict. It added that there were no signs of a change in France’s stance.