WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. Members of the Republican Party on the US Senate Appropriations Committee have proposed allocating $750 million in military assistance to Ukraine in fiscal year 2027, according to a bill on funding for the Pentagon posted on the committee’s website.

The bill proposes allocating $750 million through the Pentagon for the program of military assistance to Kiev in the current fiscal year, which began in the United States on October 1. In addition, it proposes allocating $129 million through the State Department to provide security assistance to Ukraine. The document was drafted by members of the Republican Party, which currently controls both chambers of the US Congress.

Midterm elections were held in the United States on November 3. One-third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives of the Congress were elected, as well as governors of 36 states and territories. Local government elections were also held. Both chambers of Congress are currently under Republican control. The next, 120th congress, which will be formed based on the election results, will begin work on January 3.