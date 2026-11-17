MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. There has not been any response from Ukraine yet to Russia’s proposal regarding a humanitarian operation in Konstantinovka, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti television on Tuesday.

The initiative to carry out the humanitarian operation in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) building on the experience gained in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region was put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

"We have not heard any words of readiness for this mission from Ukraine yet," Peskov noted.