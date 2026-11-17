MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled a large-scale operation by Ukrainian intelligence agencies to carry out a series of drone attacks in southern Russia targeting military airfields, Russian Navy ships and civilian vessels in the Caspian Sea, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia has successfully concluded an operation launched early this year to prevent terrorist activities by Ukrainian intelligence agencies on Russian territory," the press center said.

"Russian citizens recruited by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and Security Service (SBU) received more than 700 kg of Western-made explosives in several shipments. They also received at least 40 attack quadcopters and six personal watercraft, along with a substantial quantity of components and specialized equipment for assembling and setting up combat drones for large-scale terrorist attacks in Russia," the FSB added.

Russian security officers carried out an operation during which the FSB covertly monitored the transfer of equipment for the planned large-scale attack.

"Agents of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate and Security Service <...> proceeded to the operation’s final stage in November. They prepared the drones and personal watercraft [converted into unmanned boats carrying explosives] for launch and planned to use them simultaneously against selected targets. However, their unlawful actions were intercepted in time by FSB officers," the press center added.