MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The other side needs to abandon its illusions and demonstrate a readiness for compromise in negotiations regarding Ukraine, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"As for compromises, I would like to say that it is the other side that must display readiness to compromise," he stated while answering journalists' questions following a meeting of the United Russia party’s faction group in the State Duma, which focused on the current state of Russia-US relations, the results of the US congressional elections, and recent talks in Abu Dhabi.

Ryabkov explained that "the positions Russia is developing are logical and entirely coherent."

"However, the ideas we sometimes encounter - both in direct contact with our opponents and through media reports - show that their illusions have not been significantly overcome. There persists a completely unfounded expectation that Russia will back down or retreat," Ryabkov noted, emphasizing: "It will not."