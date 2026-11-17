MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. While no arrangements have been made for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US entrepreneur Elon Musk at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the Russian leader will deliver a speech at a business session tomorrow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti.

"There have been no such arrangements," he said when asked whether any plans for a Putin-Musk meeting at the APEC summit had been made.

"However, President Putin will address a business forum - he’s scheduled to deliver a speech tomorrow. I am not aware of Elon Musk’s schedule, but at least the [Russian] president will speak to business leaders," Peskov noted.