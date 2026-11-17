MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The attempted Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack on the Moscow Region, which began on Monday afternoon and continued through the night, was one of the largest in two years, according to TASS estimates based on figures published by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

According to him, between 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (2:00 p.m. GMT) on November 16 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Tuesday, approximately 800 UAVs were heading toward the Moscow Region. "Most of them were destroyed by the Defense Ministry’s air defense forces at a distance, while 321 drones were intercepted on approach to Moscow," the mayor wrote on his Max channel. He had previously reported that the largest-scale attempt to attack the capital was thwarted from September 19 through the morning of September 20, when air defense forces downed more than 1,600 UAVs, 450 of which were intercepted as they approached Moscow. According to the mayor, another enemy attack was repelled between the evening of October 29 and the morning of October 30: at that time, 862 UAVs were approaching the Moscow Region, most of which were destroyed at long range.

In addition, Sobyanin reported that from the evening of October 21 to the morning of October 22, as many as 630 UAVs were headed for the region; most of them were also destroyed at long range, while 163 were intercepted as they approached the capital.

Furthermore, according to the mayor, from the evening of October 28 to the morning of October 29, a total of 613 UAVs were heading toward Moscow. From the afternoon of November 15 to the morning of November 16, about 600 UAVs were approaching Moscow, most of which, as the mayor noted, were destroyed by the Defense Ministry’s air defenses at long ranges. Last year, Sobyanin reported the most extensive attack on March 11. At that time, he said, "74 drones were shot down as they approached Moscow, and hundreds of combat drones were shot down at various distances.".