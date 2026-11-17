NEW YORK, November 17. /TASS/. The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell to 276.4 million barrels in the reporting week ended November 13, continuing to hit new lows not seen since October 1982, according to data from the US Department of Energy.

Over the week, US strategic oil reserves declined by approximately 3.1 million barrels. A lower level was last recorded in 1982, when reserves stood at 278.725 million barrels at the end of the week ended October 8.

The SPR began hitting 1982 lows in late August of this year. By early October, the figure had dropped to 283 million barrels, with the pace of decline accelerating since the start of November.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was established by the US Congress in 1975 following the global energy crisis to serve as a buffer for future emergencies.