MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. More than 100 French military personnel may be present in Ukraine at the moment, as the country’s armed forces are unable to maintain sophisticated European-supplied equipment on their own, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre has told TASS.

"There have already been fatalities among the French personnel deployed in Ukraine, and this contingent cannot be limited solely to the technical maintenance of specific aircraft supplied by France. On one hand, the Ukrainians lack the technical capability to service this equipment; on the other, certain items - specifically SCALP missiles - can only be operated by highly qualified personnel who have undergone specialized training for these systems. Consequently, the actual strength of the contingent likely exceeds one hundred," he said.

According to the expert, the use of a single SCALP missile requires the presence of specialists responsible for programming navigation, utilizing software for target identification, and managing the software that allows the missile to maintain a specific altitude.

De Lattre also noted that the fighter jets transferred to Ukraine require the presence of an even larger number of French military specialists, as this aircraft is an even more complex piece of equipment to operate.

On November 16, the radio station RFI, citing several sources, reported that French military personnel have been operating covertly in Ukraine - at least since the summer of 2024 - where they are involved in training Ukrainian soldiers and maintaining military hardware.

According to RFI, this involves a mission codenamed Volia, which is led by a French general. According to the broadcaster’s sources, this contingent consists of small groups of military personnel deployed to Ukraine to carry out short-term tasks. The mission does not, however, entail the direct participation of French troops in combat operations.