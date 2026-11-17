ANKARA, November 17. /TASS/. Turkey is holding active negotiations with Russia, Ukraine, and European countries on resuming grain supplies through the Black Sea and ensuring maritime security, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the Anadolu Agency in a comment after the EU ministerial meeting on cross-regional security in Brussels.

"We are working on how to provide for grain supplies to global markets again, how to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, and how to deliver much-needed wheat to the world's poor countries. We have certain proposals, some of which we finalized today," he said.

Ankara is discussing these issues in particular with Bulgaria and Romania, as they are directly affected by the situation in the Black Sea. "Today we met with representatives of Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine. Prior to that, we also met with the Russian side. I hope the formula we are developing will yield results and we will succeed in resolving this issue," the minister said.

At the same time, Fidan pointed to difficulties in reaching agreements, saying that the Russian Federation "is not interested in a temporary agreement with the Ukrainians on the Black Sea without concluding a permanent peace treaty."

"We have certain ideas on how to create a foundation on which the parties could reach an agreement under these circumstances. However, it is too early to share them with the public. We are discussing them with the relevant stakeholders," the minister added.