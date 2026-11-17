MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a total of 1,441 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black and Azov Seas overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Transport Ministry said road and rail traffic across the Crimean Bridge had been temporarily suspended following another drone attack. No casualties were reported, according to preliminary information.

TASS has compiled the main details of the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed a total of 1,441 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- The Defense Ministry said the drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Novgorod, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Krasnodar and Ulyanovsk regions, the Moscow Region, the Republics of Bashkortostan and Crimea, and the Black and Azov Seas between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on Monday (5:00 p.m. GMT) and 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday (5:00 a.m. GMT).

- The overnight drone attack on the Moscow Region, which began in the late afternoon and continued through the night, was one of the largest in two years, according to TASS calculations based on figures posted by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on the Max messenger.

- Sobyanin said around 800 drones had been heading toward the Moscow Region between 5 p.m. local time (2 p.m. GMT) on Monday and 7 a.m. local time (4 a.m. GMT) on Tuesday.

- Russian Aerospace Forces air defense units destroyed most of the drones at long range, while air defenses neutralized 321 as they approached Moscow, the mayor added.

- Air defenses destroyed 293 Ukrainian drones over the Kaluga Region in western Russia, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Max.

- On-duty air defense systems destroyed around 50 drones overnight in the Bokovsky, Verkhnedonsky, Kamensky, Kasharsky, Millerovsky, Myasnikovsky, Chertkovsky and Sholokhovsky districts of the Rostov Region in southern Russia, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Max.

- Air defenses destroyed 39 Ukrainian drones over the Tula Region in western Russia, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said on Max.

- Air defenses repelled a large-scale drone attack on industrial areas in Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan in the southern Urals of Russia, and the city of Salavat, downing more than 50 drones, the republic’s State Emergency Committee said on Max.

Attack on Crimea

- Ukrainian forces attacked the Crimean Bridge again, the republic’s Head Sergey Aksyonov said on Max.

- He urged residents and visitors to refrain from traveling toward the bridge and to take the situation into account when planning their routes.

- Road traffic across the Crimean Bridge was suspended at 11:54 p.m. local time (8:54 p.m. GMT) on November 16.

- Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said he was coordinating the response with Aksyonov following the latest Ukrainian attack on the bridge.

- He also advised drivers to temporarily avoid traveling from Crimea toward the Krasnodar Region.

- Aksyonov later reported that a Ukrainian drone attack had killed two people in Crimea’s Leninsky District.

- The Russian Transport Ministry said another drone attack prompted a temporary suspension of road and rail traffic across the Crimean Bridge.

- The Transport Ministry said specialists are assessing the damage.

- It advised motorists to avoid traveling toward the bridge and to follow official updates.

- Later, the Grand Service Express railway operator reported that rail traffic was reopened on the Crimean Bridge.

Situation in other regions

- Falling drone debris damaged a residential building in the Novgorod Region in northwestern Russia, Governor Alexander Dronov said on Max.

- There is no threat to residents’ lives.

- Authorities have moved the residents to temporary accommodation. They will provide all necessary assistance, including financial aid, the governor added.