MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Two people were killed in Crimea as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, the head of the republic, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, an enemy UAV attack caused fatalities in the Leninsky District of the Republic of Crimea. Two people were killed," he wrote on the Max channel.

Crimean prosecutors said they were monitoring the observance of citizens’ rights following the attack on the region. "The republic’s acting Prosecutor Dmitry Yegorov is monitoring the situation," the region’s prosecutor’s office said in a post on the Max channel.