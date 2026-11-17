MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen are often ill-prepared to face Russian assault groups attacking their positions and try to avoid direct engagements, relying primarily on drones, a platoon commander with the call sign Italian told TASS.

"They’re not ready, they’re often not prepared for this. They’re sitting there not even fully dressed, with no expectation that anything will happen to them at that moment. They send them there on a one-way trip. They don’t bring anyone back," he said in a video released by the Defense Ministry.

He also noted that Ukrainian soldiers often don’t even have time to report the attack by radio, since by that point Russian assault troops have already stormed the stronghold and are clearing it out. "For the most part, they’re staying back in their own rear. It comes as a surprise to them when we suddenly appear behind their lines. Because these so-called ‘eyes’ just sit there and don’t engage in combat--they might hear something, or sometimes they even sleep right through it. When the assault troops move in, they meticulously check every stronghold for tripwires or other booby traps. Often, they [Ukrainian soldiers] don’t even have a chance to send a message over the radio," the soldier added.