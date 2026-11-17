SUKHUM, November 17. /TASS/. The Russian-Abkhazian joint military exercise has showcased the troops’ high mobility, Abkhazian President Badra Gunba said in an interview with TASS.

The maneuvers were held from October 12-16 and involved units on permanent standby, reservists from the Abkhazian Armed Forces, and servicemen from the Russian Armed Forces. The combat exercises featured the use of artillery, armored vehicles, and aircraft.

"We have achieved a particularly high level of cooperation between our defense ministries, and these exercises <...> demonstrated the high mobility of units and formations of the Russian Federation and the Abkhazian Defense Ministry stationed in Abkhazia," he said.

Gunba stressed that military cooperation is one of the key areas of collaboration between the two countries. "After the signing of the cooperation agreement [in 2008], one of the first interagency documents was the agreement between the defense ministries. Today, the stability and security of our state are guaranteed by the Armed Forces of Abkhazia together with the Russian Armed Forces," the head of the republic noted.

According to the president, securing the Abkhazian and Russian borders is a priority area of cooperation. "For the first time in many years, representatives of the Russian General Staff are taking part in the exercise. While these maneuvers were previously limited to the units and subunits stationed here, the level of cooperation is now much higher, though all of this requires time and specific circumstances. In this regard, security for us and for the Russian borders is a priority, and we will do everything to ensure that peace and stability in our republic and along the Russian borders are maintained, and this requires serious efforts," Gunba said.