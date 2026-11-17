MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Aircraft designers at Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of the state tech corporation Rostec, are upgrading the Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber in light of the results of its combat use during the special military operation, Rostec’s press service reported.

"Rostec’s aircraft plants, which are carrying out the state defense procurement plan, are continuously improving their production processes to ensure the consistent and timely delivery of aircraft to the armed forces. Su-34 frontline bombers occupy a significant place in our product lineup; they have demonstrated their high strike capability, impressive operational range, and reliability in combat conditions. Our aircraft designers continue to refine and modernize them," the press service said.

The state corporation also quoted UAC CEO Vadim Badekha, who called the Su-34 fighter-bomber the best aircraft in its class. "We are keeping up a high production tempo for combat aircraft, meeting our obligations to the Russian Defense Ministry, and continuing efforts to enhance the aircraft systems currently in service, including using lessons learned from their combat deployment in the special military operation. This allows us to make our aircraft even more effective in meeting both current and future mission requirements," Badekha said.

The Su-34 fighter-bomber is designed to strike ground (surface) and air targets, as well as infrastructure facilities shielded by air defense systems and located at considerable distances from its home airfield. The aircraft can also perform aerial reconnaissance missions.