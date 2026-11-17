MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia has not yet received an adequate response to its current proposals on security guarantees, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

Responding to a question about the possibility of concluding a "non-aggression pact" with certain NATO countries, the senior diplomat noted that the concept of such pacts has long existed. "I would like to note that this terminology has not been used, but many documents enshrine the principle of renouncing the use or threat of force, which is a universally recognized principle of international law that has been reaffirmed on numerous occasions. I want to emphasize that the draft agreements, which were presented by Russia to the US and all of NATO back in 2021, contain certain elements that, essentially, amount to a mutual non-aggression pact. We have not yet received an adequate response from the other side to these proposals. On the contrary, we are seeing an escalation, along with attempts to intimidate and portray Russia as the aggressor, as if a new large-scale conflict in Europe were almost inevitable," he said.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that Moscow sees NATO transforming in a negative direction and described the EU as currently "the most irresponsible international actor." "This stance reflects the aggressive course of the European elites and the groups to which the relevant countries belong. They are trying to dissuade us, saying that NATO is a non-aggressive alliance, saying that NATO is changing. So far, we see a transformation for the worse: a buildup of military muscle, an increasingly unpredictable course, and a growing number of anti-Russian elements. And the EU is currently the most militarized and most irresponsible international player, one that must be regarded as a factor destabilizing the situation in Europe and beyond," Ryabkov stressed.