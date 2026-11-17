MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia is analyzing the results of the trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi and working out further proposals on European security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We are currently analyzing the results of the round [of talks in Abu Dhabi] and working out further proposals, including taking into account the fact that the authorities have set the task of addressing the issues of European security, continental security and security in the area adjacent to Russia and Ukraine as part of finding a sustainable solution," Ryabkov told journalists following a meeting of the United Russia party’s faction group in the State Duma, which addressed the current state of Russia-US relations, the outcome of the US congressional elections and recent negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi negotiations

Russia, the United States and Ukraine held talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. The first round of consultations lasted four and a half hours, including a 40-minute break, on November 10, followed by a session that lasted about two hours on November 11. Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky led the Russian delegation, while Foreign Intelligence Service chief Rustem Umerov headed the Ukrainian delegation.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, were also present at the negotiating table when the talks began. Despite statements from French officials, no Europeans attended the meeting.

Medinsky revealed that, at the talks, Russia and Ukraine coordinated a major POW exchange, saying that its parameters will be made public soon. He also noted that the theme of the European security system was central to the Abu Dhabi meeting and that the sides found common ground on some aspects of it.