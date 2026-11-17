TEHRAN, November 17. /TASS/. Attack drones deployed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck a US radar system at Isa Air Base in Bahrain, the PR department of Iran’s elite military force said in a statement.

"In response to repeated violations of the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran by US Army drones <...>, IRGC attack drones struck a US military radar system at Isa Base on the Island of Bahrain this morning," the statement reads.

Any further violations of Iran’s airspace or continued use of regional military bases for hostile actions against Iran will not go unanswered, while the responsibility for the consequences will rest with the US Army command, the IRGC warned.

Earlier, Iran reported having intercepted and downed several US MQ-1 and MQM-170 drones near the Strait of Hormuz.