The EU is concerned about the possibility of being left out of the Ukraine settlement process, but there are still no signs that the bloc is ready to adopt a more constructive approach, Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov told the newspaper. Media reports suggest that French military personnel are already operating in Ukraine, while French President Emmanuel Macron has been discussing NATO membership for Kiev. "If this is all European leaders are capable of coming up with, they would be useless in talks, and the talks themselves would be rendered meaningless. However, it cannot be ruled out that this is precisely what the European approach is all about - sabotaging peace efforts, as has happened more than once before, and continuing the war against Russia," Filatov emphasized.

The European Union is seeking to hamper efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. On November 16, Brussels expanded its Russia-related sanctions lists and is preparing to unveil a new package of sanctions against Moscow, Izvestia notes.

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Europe seeks to obstruct efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict; the Russia-China-US summit could pave the way for fresh dialogue on global security; and the US and Iran strengthen their military capabilities as the prospect of a new war looms. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

The leaders should not be expected to resolve major international problems in a single meeting, Timofey Bordachev, program director at the Valdai International Discussion Club and professor at the Higher School of Economics, said. However, the meeting itself could reassure other countries that the world’s major centers of power are capable of keeping communication channels open.

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC summit in Shenzhen could help reduce international tensions and lay the groundwork for discussions on global security issues, experts interviewed by Izvestia said.

Experts point out that the new EU restrictions are aimed at plugging loopholes in payments, Kommersant writes. The European Union has once again targeted third-country companies linked to Russian oil trade and the so-called shadow fleet, Yelizaveta Lobuteva, lawyer at White Stone, said. The EU appears inclined to broaden the use of secondary sanctions, with extraterritorial reach, Artyom Kasumyan, senior lawyer at Delcredere, noted.

Anti-Russian actions could prevent the EU from participating in talks on Ukraine, Nazar Kurbanov, junior researcher with the Institute for International Studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, believes. However, he concurred that undermining efforts to reach agreements could be the bloc’s overarching goal.

The trilateral meeting could produce a joint statement declaring nuclear war unacceptable. However, the chances of it resulting in the launch of trilateral talks on nuclear weapons reduction are close to zero, Vasily Klimov, senior researcher at the Center for International Security, noted. In his view, China would be reluctant to join such a process.

The launch of Russia-US talks on a successor to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) could be a positive outcome, with China potentially taking part in the negotiations in five to seven years, Klimov stressed. Moscow and Washington could voluntarily agree to observe the quantitative limits set out in the expired treaty while consultations are underway, a period that could extend over several years, the expert said.

The interests of the three countries do not always coincide. China seeks to distance itself from European affairs to avoid straining its ties with the European Union, Igor Istomin, head of the Department of Applied International Analysis at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, noted. Beijing considers it more important to demonstrate its ability to bring together the leaders of Russia and the United States on its territory. Meanwhile, the practical outcome of the meeting could be the launch of further working-level talks aimed at averting major conflicts, the expert explained.

The Shenzhen meeting could indeed represent a crucial step toward establishing a new format for cooperation among major powers. Still, building a stable global security system would require countries to tackle a range of issues, particularly by finding common ground on ways to resolve international conflicts.

Iran is testing US patience as preparations for a possible renewal of large-scale hostilities continue in the Middle East. In recent days, Tehran has intensified precision strikes on US military facilities in the region, citing self-defense. The latest attack hit the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain. The US and Iran also continue to trade blows in the Strait of Hormuz, Nezavisimaya Gazeta reports.

Iran does not rule out more serious scenarios. Addressing parliament, Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that if the United States initiated another round of hostilities, the conflict would extend beyond the Middle East.

Over the weekend, a new US carrier strike group headed by the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East. It reinforced the USS George Washington and the USS George H.W. Bush, which were already operating in the Arabian Sea. Although the original plan envisaged the USS Theodore Roosevelt replacing the USS George Washington, the Pentagon has decided to retain all three strike groups in the region for the time being to step up pressure on Tehran.

Yury Lyamin, senior researcher at the Center for Strategies and Technologies, points out that the presence of three strike groups in the Middle East is bolstering the US military’s offensive capabilities.

"This could potentially facilitate the US leadership’s decision to launch another round of escalation," the expert noted. "The course of the US-Iran war has made it clear that US land-based air bases across the region are vulnerable to Iranian retaliatory strikes involving missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Even the bases in Jordan and Saudi Arabia, which are relatively far from Iran, have been successfully targeted, with the attacks causing casualties among US troops and damage to military equipment," Lyamin added.

The audit of contracts for the construction of Hungary’s Paks 2 Nuclear Power Plant is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, although the timeline could still be revised, the project’s Director General Attila Sagodi told Izvestia. According to him, Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation’s future participation in the construction work depends on Budapest. The facility is of strategic importance to Hungary’s energy sector, but the country’s new prime minister has altered the situation, as efforts to strengthen ties with Brussels could prompt Budapest to abandon the project altogether.

Replacing the Russian contractor would be challenging, as no competitor could offer Hungary conditions comparable to those provided by Rosatom, Igor Yushkov, an expert at the National Energy Security Fund, said. He explained that the Russian state corporation was implementing the project on a turnkey basis, covering everything from design and personnel training to management support, fuel supplies and the transfer of spent fuel for reprocessing. By contrast, Western companies usually manage separate phases of a project. In addition, Moscow provided a construction loan to Budapest, while foreign companies concentrate exclusively on construction work. That said, if Hungary withdraws from cooperation with Russia, it would have to secure financing independently, the expert emphasized.

The parties still have room to negotiate, so Moscow and Budapest will seek to reach a compromise, Valdai International Discussion Club expert Andrey Kortunov stressed. The Paks 2 plant is important to Rosatom, as it is the corporation’s only remaining ongoing project in the European Union.

There is a significant political aspect to Budapest’s financial claims concerning the Paks 2 project, as Hungary’s new authorities are seeking to strengthen their ties with the European Union, Kortunov noted. He did not rule out that Prime Minister Peter Magyar could even deliver Brussels a direct ultimatum, demanding additional EU funding for Hungary in exchange for ending nuclear cooperation with Russia. In short, Budapest hopes to exert pressure on both Moscow and EU bureaucrats, the political scientist concluded.

US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party have lost the support of one of the most active voter groups: young people, Vedomosti writes, citing US media outlets. According to the Associated Press, young voters accounted for one of the largest shares of those who opposed Trump in the recent midterm elections. Traditionally less inclined to turn out at polling stations, young Americans recorded their highest turnout since 2018.

In 2024, Trump managed to attract enough young people to secure a victory in the presidential election, Pavel Dubravsky, head of Dubravsky Consulting, said. At the time, young Americans supported Trump because they placed priority on the economy and job creation. However, Trump has since lost this edge, Dubravsky noted.

For Republicans, the key development in the recent elections was their declining support among young voters, Pavel Koshkin, senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies, agreed. The expert specified that the trend reflected opposition not so much to the Republican Party as to Trump. According to Koshkin, young people with far-left and far-right views hold comparable positions on foreign policy, calling for the US to end foreign military interventions and interference in other countries’ affairs. In the current situation, this electoral group could become part of the undecided voters whom both parties will seek to attract.

Meanwhile, Koshkin believes that the attitudes of young voters will likely not lead either Republicans or Democrats to revise their political platforms. However, both parties will have to consider those views and modify their rhetoric. As for the prospects of a viable third political force emerging, the expert stressed that this would be extremely difficult. US politicians understand that attempts to challenge the two-party system are unlikely to succeed, leaving them with little incentive to invest in such an effort, the analyst explained.

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