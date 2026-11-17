MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The United States will remain an important factor in European stability for the foreseeable future, and this must be taken into account, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"For all its desire to shift its focus to other regions, the United States remains an influential factor in Europe and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future. That said, it is simply impossible to resolve any issue in this area without US involvement," he noted following a meeting of the United Russia intra-faction group in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, titled "Current State of Russia-US Relations: Outcomes of Congressional Elections and Abu Dhabi Talks."

Speaking about security discussions with China, India and other countries, Ryabkov pointed out that Russia had put forward "a healthy, comprehensive and attractive alternative in the form of Eurasian security," which calls for implementing "the principles of sovereignty, mutual respect and practical cooperation across this vast territory."

"The general principles of friendship, mutual understanding and, most importantly, sovereignty and respect for the path chosen by every country, are supposed to be in effect across this entire space," the Russian deputy foreign minister stressed. "Accordingly, China, India, Southeast Asian nations and other countries - all members of the international community who consider themselves reasonable - have been invited, and we are receiving quite positive feedback on our initiative," he added.