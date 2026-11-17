MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Zalivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Zalivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,065 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,065 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 175 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 230 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 180 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 340 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 120 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 20 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Podsredneye, Novosyolovka and Prikolotnoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two motorized infantry brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Bititsa and Krasnopolye in the Sumy Region, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 175 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 16 motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and a counterbattery radar station in the areas of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Monachinovka, Izyum, Novonikolayevka and Petrovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 24 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Krasny Molochar, Druzhkovka and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 180 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 26 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, an airborne brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three National Guard brigades and a special operations brigade in areas near the settlements of Novopavlovka, Krivorozhye, Sergeyevka, Novokrivorozhye, Sofiyevka, Svyatogorovka and Mikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 340 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, an artillery gun and four electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 120 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two assault brigades, two air assault brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Podgavrilovka, Pokrovskoye and Rusakovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Odarovka and Sergeyevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 120 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 20 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dimitrovo, Kamyshevakha and Kirovo in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 20 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 20 motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian UAV assembly, storage sites over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) assembly and storage sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robotic platforms, military airfields, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 2,256 Ukrainian UAVs, nine cruise missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 2,256 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nine Flamingo cruise missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, a guided aerial bomb and 2,256 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 292,821 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,671 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,797 multiple rocket launchers, 36,943 field artillery guns and mortars and 77,440 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.