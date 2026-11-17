MANILA, November 17. /TASS/. Russia has not changed its objectives in Ukraine - a point that President Vladimir Putin has made on several occasions, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"If you are serious about conducting negotiations, you shouldn’t be saying: 'I’ll go, but I won’t discuss any [security] architecture, because my architecture consists of NATO and the European Union, and the Russians are working against us.' Well, those are the kinds of thoughts and ideas they are voicing. We have not changed our objectives. The president has spoken about this more than once," Lavrov said at a news conference following the 21st East Asia Summit, while commenting on remarks made by EU leaders regarding Ukraine.

"But, I can assure you, there may well be - and indeed will be, on more than one occasion - tactical maneuvers; however, our goals have been clearly stated. Unlike our partners, we have never changed these goals," Lavrov added.

In June 2024, during a meeting with the leadership of the Foreign Ministry, Putin stated that Moscow is prepared for a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, provided that the status of Crimea, Sevastopol, the DPR, the LPR, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions - as constituent entities of Russia - is recognized.