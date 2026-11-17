SHENZHEN /China/, November 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China’s Shenzhen, where he was met at Bao'an International Airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian leader will be in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19. He will have a packed schedule as he takes part in events at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. In particular, he will speak at the summit’s Business Forum and plenary session, and will take part in other protocol events.

Apart from that, the Russian president will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart and friend, Xi Jinping. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, during talks involving the two countries’ delegations, the leaders will discuss issues of economic cooperation and after that, they will address issues on the international political agenda over a working breakfast.

And last but not least, the main event of his two-day trip will be the first-ever trilateral meeting between Putin, Xi, and US President Donald Trump, which was described by Ushakov as a "showstopper" event. The parties are thoroughly preparing for it. As Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to the Russian president, noted, through this summit, "the leaders of the world’s three major powers are sending a signal to the world that the most pressing issues can be addressed through dialogue." At the same time, Peskov emphasized that the leaders do not intend to "decide the fate of the world" during their trilateral meeting. According to the Kremlin spokesman, Moscow and Beijing, at the very least, "place multipolarity at the core of their vision for the global order, and they rule out the possibility of any single party deciding or predetermining the fate of other nations."

Apart from that, Putin’s schedule includes a number of bilateral meetings. A bilateral conversation with Trump is not ruled out, the sides only have to agree on its format. As for the scheduled meetings, they will include conversations with Vietnam's President To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. There could be other meetings as well.