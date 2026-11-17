WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. US fighter jets struck a site on Iran’s Qeshm Island from which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had launched missiles, a US military official told reporters.

"Earlier today, US fighter aircraft used precision munitions to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Qeshm Island in self-defense. The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting US personnel and assets," Barak Ravid, a correspondent for Axios and Israel’s Channel 12, quoted the Pentagon official as saying on X.

Iran’s Fars News Agency earlier reported several explosions northwest of Qeshm. Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province for political, security and social affairs, said the US strike on several sites in the area caused no damage to homes, commercial properties or infrastructure. He noted that the situation on Qeshm was under control and that all emergency and rescue services, public service providers and local authorities were on full alert.