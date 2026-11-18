PARIS, November 18. /TASS/. French troops in Ukraine are safe and operate far from the front line, so their mission does not require parliamentary approval, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

Speaking on France 5, he acknowledged that under Article 35 of the French Constitution, once a military operation has lasted four months, the government must inform Parliament and seek its approval to extend the operation. "There were no grounds for notifying Parliament under Article 35," he stated.

Barrot said France had sent military instructors to Ukraine. French personnel deployed there also maintain equipment "far from the front line," which, in his view, does not amount to participation in the conflict either.

Article 35 of the French Constitution sets out the rules for declaring war. Such a declaration requires parliamentary approval, and the government must notify lawmakers of the French armed forces’ involvement in combat abroad within three days of the start of an intervention. Once a military operation has lasted four months, the government needs Parliament’s approval to extend it.

French forces in Ukraine

Radio France Internationale (RFI) earlier reported, citing several sources, that French military personnel have been operating secretly in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026, training Ukrainian soldiers and maintaining military equipment. A French general heads the mission called Volia ("Will"). Its formal remit does not include direct participation in combat by French troops. RFI noted that the French authorities had never officially confirmed the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine and that Parliament had not been informed of the mission.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow was aware of the presence of foreign military personnel in Ukraine. He recalled that Moscow had raised its concerns with the countries involved, warning that this goes beyond support for Ukraine and amounts to direct participation in the war, as does assistance with targeting, the provision of satellite data and much else.

The Russian Embassy in France told TASS that sending troops to Ukraine marked a further escalation by Paris, which it said had effectively entered the conflict on Kiev’s side. The mission said France had long supplied Ukraine with weapons used to strike Russian cities and civilian facilities. The diplomats stressed that France’s actions, particularly given its NATO membership, do nothing to advance a peaceful settlement in Ukraine but risk a direct clash between nuclear powers.