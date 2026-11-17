PARIS, November 17. /TASS/. French presidential candidate for the 2027 elections and leader of the Patriots party Florian Philippot has launched a petition against the presence of French military personnel in Ukraine, the party’s website said.

According to the publication, the authorities did not inform the people in advance about the intention to deploy the French military in Ukraine. The petition notes that the government violated article 35 of the constitution, under which it is obliged to notify parliament of such an operation no later than three days after its start.

The petition demands compliance with the constitution, the cessation of any military or financial support to Ukraine, including indirect assistance through the European Union, and assistance in finding ways to resolve the conflict peacefully.

Earlier, RFI radio station quoted sources as saying that French military personnel have been secretly operating in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026, where they are engaged in the training of Ukrainian soldiers and the maintenance of military equipment. This is a mission called Volya headed by a French general. Formally the mission does not provide for a direct participation of the French military in the hostilities. RFI says that the French authorities have never officially confirmed the presence of their military personnel in Ukraine, and parliament has not been notified of this mission.