MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky demanded that Western partners provide an additional 40 F-16 fighter jets and eight billion euros to cover the shortfall in the military budget.

"We need more fighter jets, more F-16s. Ukraine needs another 40 F-16 jets," he said, speaking online at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

In addition to weapons, the head of the Kiev regime demanded more financial support. "Ukraine needs an additional eight billion euros this year to cover the military budget deficit," he said, once again asking partners to transfer Patriot and IRIS-T missiles to Ukraine "from their own stockpiles."

Moscow has repeatedly said that arming the Kiev regime only prolongs the conflict in Ukraine.