MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. A Ukrainian military An-26 transport plane flew from a closed airfield in Lvov to Brussels and took off for the return flight several hours later, a source in air traffic control told TASS.

"Although the airfield in Lvov is closed, as is all Ukrainian airspace, an An-26 transport plane belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces flew from there to Brussels and took off for the return flight several hours later," the source said. The aircraft entered service in February 1976 and has been carrying cargo for more than half a century, the source said. "On its way to Brussels, the plane flew through the airspace of several EU countries," the source added.

The aircraft’s previous flight was in July this year, according to the source. On that occasion, it flew from Lvov to Rotterdam, continued to Brussels and then returned to Lvov. The source stressed that aircraft periodically fly abroad from the Lvov airfield and back despite the closure of Ukrainian airspace. The main destinations include Brussels, the air base at Vojens in Denmark, Deblin in Poland and airfields in the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, the source said.

Besides Lvov, the closed airport in Chernovtsy also sees occasional arrivals and departures of transport aircraft, usually An-26s and An-12s. Light aircraft have also been spotted near Uzhgorod several times this year.