LUGANSK, November 17. /TASS/. Russian forces are establishing a buffer zone in the Kharkov Region, advancing on a 150-km-wide front, which is the broadest sector across the entire special military operation zone, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"If we are talking about the widest security line - or so-called buffer zone - it is currently located along the line of contact in the Kharkov Region. Considering the full width of the front sector where our troops are operating, the line spans approximately 150 km," he said.

In May 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a decision to create a security buffer zone along the border between Russia and Ukraine.