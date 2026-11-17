MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. At least 66 prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine have taken place since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, resulting in the return of more than 8,000 Russian nationals, Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Tuesday.

"Our institute works on bringing people back from captivity. So far, 66 exchanges have taken place since the start of the special military operation, leading to the return of more than 8,000 citizens," Lantratova stated.