LUGANSK, November 17. /TASS/. Long-range aerial reconnaissance by the Russian Armed Forces, working in coordination with partisans, enables the precision targeting of Ukrainian military logistics deep behind enemy lines, military expert Vitaly Kiselyov told TASS.

"Our troops conduct long-range aerial reconnaissance, checking everything very thoroughly. Our ground-based intelligence operatives and partisans are also at work. Combined, these efforts produce significant results in disrupting the enemy's logistics, specifically the delivery of weaponry," he said.

Previously, Kiselyov told TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces are facing major logistical difficulties, including problems evacuating the wounded, in the Donetsk, Lugansk, and Kharkov areas, amid Russian army strikes.