MANILA, November 17. /TASS/. Aggressive actions and continued military exercises involving a nuclear component near North Korea are the main factors contributing to tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 21st East Asia Summit.

"The main drivers of the rising risk of conflict on the Korean Peninsula are sanctions and military pressure on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, aggressive actions near its territory, and continued military maneuvers and exercises, including those involving a nuclear component," he said.