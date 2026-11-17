NEW YORK, November 17. /TASS/. Russia's exclusion from the Group of Eight (G8) has significantly complicated the dialogue with it, former US President Joe Biden said in his new memoir Promise Me, America.

"So much for the reset. US-Russian relations never really recovered, and after Russia was ejected from the G8, it became that much harder to talk with Russia’s leaders," Biden said.

Russia has been a G8 member since 1997 (it existed in the G7 format - United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, US, France and Japan - since 1976). After the reunification of Crimea with Russia in 2014, Moscow was excluded from the G8. US President Donald Trump earlier called the exclusion a mistake.