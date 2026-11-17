PARIS, November 17. /TASS/. Alice Rufo, French Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans, confirmed that active-duty servicemen from the country are present on Ukrainian territory, but clarified that they are not fighting on Ukraine's side.

During the Questions to the Government event at the French National Assembly (the lower house of parliament), she noted that Paris has for some time now been supplying Ukraine with "artillery, combat aircraft, and air and missile defense systems," and has also been training Ukrainian servicemen in France and Poland for many years. "In this context, yes, there is indeed a coordination agency in Ukraine that works closely with the defense mission. This allows for targeted training activities and the maintenance and repair of equipment as needed," Rufo confirmed.

The minister emphasized that the number of troops is "very limited" and that they "have no intention of participating in combat operations." "This is not a matter of military intervention in the context of war or direct participation in the conflict, as described in Article 35 of the [French] Constitution. These forces are operating far from the front lines and are not directly involved in combat operations," she noted.

French servicemen in Ukraine

Earlier, the RFI broadcaster reported, citing several sources, that French servicemen have been operating covertly in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026, where they are training Ukrainian soldiers and providing technical maintenance for military equipment. The mission, called Volia ("Will"), is led by a French general. However, it does not formally allow for the direct participation of French servicemen in combat operations. RFI pointed out that the French authorities have never officially confirmed the presence of their servicemen on Ukrainian territory, and the French parliament was not informed of the mission’s existence.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously said that Russia is aware of the presence of foreign servicemen on Ukrainian territory. He noted that Moscow has conveyed its concerns to the relevant countries, warning that this is no longer support for Ukraine but direct participation in the war, just as is the case with assistance in targeting, the provision of satellite data, and much more.

In turn, the Russian embassy in France told TASS that the deployment of troops to Ukraine marked yet another escalation by France, which has effectively entered the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kiev regime. The embassy noted that France has long been sending weapons to Ukraine that are being used to strike Russian cities and civilian targets. According to diplomats, France’s actions, especially in the context of its NATO membership, not only fail to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict but also carry the risk of a direct confrontation between nuclear powers.