LUGANSK, November 18. /TASS/. Kiev has around 20 secret prisons, giving it more torture sites than any other city in Ukraine, Russian security officials told TASS.

"Kiev has the largest number of torture sites in Ukraine. The total is close to 20. To be precise, there are 18 such illegal prisons. This has to do with the size of the capital’s population and the high concentration of military personnel there. The torture sites in Kiev are quite large, with dozens of makeshift cells for detainees," the source stated.

Russian security officials said earlier that Ukraine’s military leadership knows about only some of the torture sites in the country and covers up their existence. They noted that the Ukrainian military command also shields those who commit such crimes.