BEIJING, November 17. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to ensure the energy security of countries in the Asia-Pacific region, thereby establishing a "material foundation" for their technological development, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said in an interview with China’s CGTN TV channel as he commented on the Russian delegation’s agenda for the upcoming APEC summit in Shenzhen.

According to the diplomat, a "new technological mode of life" is currently taking shape, with developments underway in fields including artificial intelligence, big data, robotics, and information technology, all of which require "colossal volumes of electricity and energy resources."

In this regard, Russia "has been, continues to be, and is ready to remain a reliable supplier of energy resources to countries in the Asia-Pacific region," he noted. "We are prepared to ensure the energy security of [Asia-Pacific] nations, thereby providing the material foundation for a new technological paradigm that is currently developing rapidly right before our eyes," Morgulov said.

The 33rd informal APEC leaders’ meeting will take place on November 18-19 in Shenzhen (Guangdong Province, Southern China). The Russian delegation will be led by President Vladimir Putin.